UNM Regents unanimously votes to increase tuition

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 09, 2020 11:23 AM
Created: March 09, 2020 10:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico has approved another tuition hike for students. The UNM Board of Regents voted unanimously on the budget Monday morning.
In-state students will pay around $200 more per semester, and out-of-state students will pay around $600 more per semester. UNM students can expect to see that 2.6% increase this fall.
"2.6% is what we refer to as the higher education price index,” said Dan Garcia, president of UNM’s enrollment management.
University officials said the increase is not due to a 4% raise for some of their employees or to offset an expected 6% drop in enrollment.
"Well we were fortunate that the legislature gave us additional money this year, so that's going to faculty salaries and other initiatives to help students,” Garcia said.
Just last month UNM announced that students who come from families making $50,000 or less could qualify for free tuition their freshman year.
Patrick Hayes was at the Board of Regents meeting... he'll have a full breakdown of the budget tonight on KOB 4 at 5 p.m.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company