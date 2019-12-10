UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus

“We cannot be a strong university unless we address sexual misconduct effectively, fully, and in a timely manner,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes. “During my tenure, it has been a top priority for UNM to comply fully with this agreement. We have regained the trust of the Department of Justice and it will conclude its monitoring, but we will continue to promote positive behavior, and foster a safe and respectful culture.”

The DOJ had begun a 16-month UNM investigation in December 2014 before releasing their findings in 2016. The DOJ found that UNM students, faculty, and staff "lacked basic understanding about reporting options, duties, and obligations, as well as where to turn for help." Many UNM students reported that they were reluctant to report sexual assault and had difficulty accessing services.