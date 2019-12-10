UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus | KOB 4
Advertisement

UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus

UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 10, 2019 10:31 AM
Created: December 10, 2019 09:28 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At the opening of the University of New Mexico Board of Regents meeting Tuesday morning, UNM President Garnett Stokes announced that the U.S. Department of Justice would be releasing the university from their agreement

The DOJ will cease monitoring UNM's handling of sexual assault and harassment on campus. 

Advertisement

“We cannot be a strong university unless we address sexual misconduct effectively, fully, and in a timely manner,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes. “During my tenure, it has been a top priority for UNM to comply fully with this agreement. We have regained the trust of the Department of Justice and it will conclude its monitoring, but we will continue to promote positive behavior, and foster a safe and respectful culture.”

The DOJ had begun a 16-month UNM investigation in December 2014 before releasing their findings in 2016. The DOJ found that UNM students, faculty, and staff "lacked basic understanding about reporting options, duties, and obligations, as well as where to turn for help." Many UNM students reported that they were reluctant to report sexual assault and had difficulty accessing services. 

More than 36,000 UNM students have received sexual misconduct awareness training since then. Old policies were revised and new processes for dealing with sexual misconduct on campus were implemented. 

“As long as sexual misconduct continues to occur, we will continue to make this a top priority,” Stokes said.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528
Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528
Mayor Keller speaks on record-breaking homicide count
Mayor Keller speaks on record-breaking homicide count
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Man arrested after allegedly committing record-breaking homicide in Albuquerque
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Video shows woman stealing wallets from Albuquerque yoga studio
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Company to open operations in Albuquerque, hire over 700 employees
Advertisement


Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
UNM, Davie agree to $825,000 buyout
UNM, Davie agree to $825,000 buyout
UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus
UNM released from DOJ agreement to address sexual misconduct on campus
6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
Law enforcement guards near the scene following a shooting, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Jersey City, N.J. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Democrats unveil impeachment charges; Trump left 'no choice'
From left House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Adam Schiff, D-Calif., unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)