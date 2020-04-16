UNM reports increase in interest by local students amid COVID-19 crisis

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 16, 2020 06:55 PM
Created: April 16, 2020 05:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More local incoming college students appear to be showing interest in UNM due to the COVID-19 crisis.
In response, UNM is trying new ways to show off the campus.
“In terms of recruitment of students, we do a lot of that in distance anyway,” said Dan Garcia, vice president of enrollment management at UNM. “We’re participating in some virtual college fairs this next week, so we’re still maintaining communication with our student body and prospective student body.”
UNM is offering virtual campus tours. They also have access to all that important admission information. Officials said they already offered orientation online, now they're looking at ways to improve to give students the best possible introduction.
“Its really important for us to engage with future students and make them feel like they're already a part of the campus community before they even arrive,” said Garcia.
Garcia said UNM is already seeing a lot of interest from students. They’ve seen a 15% increase in applications.
Some of that could be attributed to the new Lobo First Year Promise, which helps pay tuition and fees for qualified students.
“Check our website frequently. We’re always updating with new information,” he said. “We’ve got a chat function where students, parents, anybody can visit with us about financial aid, registration, admission.”
It’s still unclear what the fall semester could look like. Currently, all summer classes, scheduled to begin in June, will be offered remotely.
“We are actively engaged in planning how to make the fall term a robust educational experience in light of the current and potential future conditions with respect to COVID-19 and, of course, in alignment with both state and national requirements at the time. Our efforts are focused on the quality of the educational experience and ability to operate successfully across a range of potential eventualities and environments. We will also continue to prioritize the success of our students and the continuation of our research mission,” said Dan Jiron, university media relations officer.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company