UNM reports increase in interest by local students amid COVID-19 crisis

“Its really important for us to engage with future students and make them feel like they're already a part of the campus community before they even arrive,” said Garcia.

Garcia said UNM is already seeing a lot of interest from students. They’ve seen a 15% increase in applications.

Some of that could be attributed to the new Lobo First Year Promise, which helps pay tuition and fees for qualified students.

“Check our website frequently. We’re always updating with new information,” he said. “We’ve got a chat function where students, parents, anybody can visit with us about financial aid, registration, admission.”

It’s still unclear what the fall semester could look like. Currently, all summer classes, scheduled to begin in June, will be offered remotely.

“We are actively engaged in planning how to make the fall term a robust educational experience in light of the current and potential future conditions with respect to COVID-19 and, of course, in alignment with both state and national requirements at the time. Our efforts are focused on the quality of the educational experience and ability to operate successfully across a range of potential eventualities and environments. We will also continue to prioritize the success of our students and the continuation of our research mission,” said Dan Jiron, university media relations officer.



