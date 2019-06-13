UNM researchers are developing a vaccine that could fight opioid addiction

The team received a $250,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health to try and design a vaccination meant for people seeking help with opioid addiction. They are a few weeks away from testing the vaccination on mice.

"We are not just making a vaccination against one opioid, we're targeting a lot of different opioids," she said.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. is averaging 130 opioid-related overdose deaths every day.

"The fact that we can potentially contribute and help in a major problem that our country is facing right now is really exciting," Frietze said.

She said it usually takes between five and 10 years for the vaccination to be available for human use — but she said the opioid epidemic is such a problem that the federal government's interest could speed things along.