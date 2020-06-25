UNM researchers find no evidence of widespread voter fraud

In New Mexico, Sanchez says anytime voting is more accessible and less costly, voter turnout will be increased.

But he also found some issues he thinks the state should address before November's general election.

"Probably the most important is New Mexico's law right now does not require the state to communicate to voters who might have had a ballot that wasn't accepted and submitted through the mail," Sanchez said.

Sanchez also recommends doing more to get information out to voters, and installing polling places on Tribal lands so Native Americans don't have to worry about any travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

