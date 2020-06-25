UNM researchers find no evidence of widespread voter fraud

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New reports from UNM take a closer look at New Mexico's primary election, mail-in ballots and voter fraud.
More than 247,000 people voted by absentee ballot during the election.
UNM researcher Gabriel Sanchez said claims about mass voter fraud are false.
"I would say the actual hard data suggests strongly that voter fraud does occur, not to say it doesn't happen, it absolutely does, but when it happens, it's very, very small in number in terms of overall votes cast," Sancez said. "And for the most part, a lot of that is due to error. Either the system or voters not knowing they weren't eligible. There's very few adjudicated cases where people knowingly committed voter fraud and you actually track it and find out it occurred."
In New Mexico, Sanchez says anytime voting is more accessible and less costly, voter turnout will be increased.
But he also found some issues he thinks the state should address before November's general election.
"Probably the most important is New Mexico's law right now does not require the state to communicate to voters who might have had a ballot that wasn't accepted and submitted through the mail," Sanchez said.
Sanchez also recommends doing more to get information out to voters, and installing polling places on Tribal lands so Native Americans don't have to worry about any travel restrictions due to COVID-19.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.
