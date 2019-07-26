UNM researchers hope study reveals secret to longer life

“We looked at every single gene in the whole organism essentially. The ones they can live without, and we asked what happens to their lifespan. And we try to put together the patterns of which genes did and didn't affect lifespan, especially which genes might extend lifespan,” he said.

The research team has been able to double the life of some roundworms by combining a specific gene pathway with a drug. McCormick said in a few years they will start testing on mice.

"It's definitely going to happen. The question is will it affect you, or your kids or your grandkids?"