UNM researchers study dry heat and its effect on decontaminating N95 masks

The professors used the real SARS-CoV-2, but they found heat alone did not kill all the virus even at temperatures of more than 160°F.

"It's very likely that the dry heat probably does inactivate some of the virus and probably quite a lot of it, but since it's such an important piece of PPE, and it's close contact to respiratory system, we were looking for complete deactivation,” said Dr. Bradfute.

Dr. Perkins added, “We also allowed the masks to sit at room temperature for five days with no processing, without either moist heat or dry heat. And after simply sitting at ambient or room temperature for five days, there was still viable virus on some of the masks.”

It wasn’t the successful outcome they wanted, but they say this is useful information for the future. It could help to know what works and what doesn’t should a situation like this ever come around again. Hopefully, it won’t.

