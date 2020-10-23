UNM researchers studying impact of COVID-19 restrictions

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Researchers at UNM is closely monitoring whether restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 are actually working.
"We're looking at the impacts of state and local policies on either mitigating or exacerbating COVID-19 health disparities," said Dr. Lisa Cacari Stone.
UNM received a $190,000 grant from the federal government to study the policies.
"So types of policies are stay at home orders, school closures, business closures, as we look at issues in terms of large gatherings," Cacari Stone said.
Officials said they'll use the data to help states prepare for future pandemics.
"The point is, there's such large variations on state and local actions that we want to be able to identify what is working as the policy so that as we move forward and in the future, we just don't have trial and error, we can actually look at policymakers and decision-makers and say 'this is what we know will work with these populations,'" Cacari Stone said.
UNM expects to have preliminary information from the study as early as December.
