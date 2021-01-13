UNM researchers to study new coronavirus strains

“We are in line to get these new variants that have been coming out. There are multiple ones, and we are in line to get them once they become more widely available and conduct similar test on these variants,” Bradfute said.

Even though experts said the current vaccines should protect people against the new strains, researchers want to know how drugs and treatments affect the new versions. UNM’s research will also include patients from New Mexico.

“We want to try and understand with the demographics we have here in New Mexico and different groups what the consequences are of infection, what the long-term immune responses are like, and if they vary from other places around the country. So we have a New Mexico-centric focus,” Bradfute said.

Officials said any meaningful endings will be published and shared so the public can know how the new strains will affect them.