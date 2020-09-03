UNM researchers working on test to detect breast cancer earlier

Marchetti says his test would look for cancer cells in the blood before a tumor is large enough to see on a mammogram.

He said current tests may not show the cancer until it's 75% developed.

"Once cancer is developed in the patients, chances are, treatment can be ineffective," he said.

Even though getting the test approved is still years away Marchetti said the progress is promising.

"This represents a great opportunity but it also represents an enormous challenge because cancer is incredibly complex," he said.



