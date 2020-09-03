UNM researchers working on test to detect breast cancer earlier

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM researchers are working on a way to detect breast cancer before a tumor develops.
"In other words, target the cancer in the patient before it grows, before it spreads too much where basically the treatment is ineffective and the cancer becomes incurable," Dr. Dario Marchetti said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in New Mexico. Dr. Marchetti added that it's the second deadliest cancer in the state.
Officials at UNM said the new blood test, also known as a liquid biopsy, may help catch the disease early, and give women the best chance of beating the disease.
Marchetti says his test would look for cancer cells in the blood before a tumor is large enough to see on a mammogram.
He said current tests may not show the cancer until it's 75% developed.
"Once cancer is developed in the patients, chances are, treatment can be ineffective," he said.
Even though getting the test approved is still years away Marchetti said the progress is promising.
"This represents a great opportunity but it also represents an enormous challenge because cancer is incredibly complex," he said.
