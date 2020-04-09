UNM restricts access to main campus

Several areas on campus have become more of a concern.

"As the weather has gotten nicer, we're finding more and more people coming onto campus to engage in different activities, " Chief McCabe said. "At Johnson Field, the duck pond and whatnot."

McCabe said the campus is not on lockdown, meaning it's still OK to take a solo jog or walk through campus.

"We want to still encourage that, but at the same time we, want to be in compliance with the governor's request as far as not having large groups come on and hanging out in large gatherings."

UNM is also recommends that students and staff carry their university identification while on campus -- just in case they're stopped by university police.

