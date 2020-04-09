UNM restricts access to main campus

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: April 09, 2020 05:20 PM
Created: April 09, 2020 02:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In an effort improve enforcement of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's Public Health Order, UNM announced Thursday it is restricting access to its Albuquerque campus.
The university is not shutting down the campus completely from the public, but it is trying to prevent people from gathering in a way that violates the governor's order.
UNM Police Chief Kevin McCabe said his officers will be on the lookout for people violating the governor's ban on groups of five or more people.
"We're trying to get people to follow that order," Chief McCabe said.
Several areas on campus have become more of a concern.
"As the weather has gotten nicer, we're finding more and more people coming onto campus to engage in different activities, " Chief McCabe said. "At Johnson Field, the duck pond and whatnot."
McCabe said the campus is not on lockdown, meaning it's still OK to take a solo jog or walk through campus.
"We want to still encourage that, but at the same time we, want to be in compliance with the governor's request as far as not having large groups come on and hanging out in large gatherings."
UNM is also recommends that students and staff carry their university identification while on campus -- just in case they're stopped by university police.
