UNM, Santa Fe Opera organizes summer camp for children

"It's gonna go fast, you know, but that's the that's our mission,” he says.

Gamble says students do not need any music, theater or writing experience because that’s not the point.

"It's really going to be focused on creating a safe, supportive space for students to not only create but create collaboratively," he said.

The opera is offering two different sessions this summer:

June 6-10, Santa Fe

June 13-17, Albuquerque

Opera representatives say there are up to 20 spots in each session that parents can register their kids for online.