UNM School of Medicine hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic
Justine Lopez
October 05, 2019 09:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The UNM School of Medicine hosted a free drive-thru clinic Saturday.
“The flu shot is really the only thing we know can help lower your risk of getting the flu and the more people that end up getting it, the better chance we have of protecting the whole community,” Christoper Welch, a first year medical student.
The next drive-thru clinic will be Saturday at the UNM Family Clinic in the northeast heights from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
For more information about the upcoming clinics, click here.
Credits
Justine Lopez
Created: October 05, 2019 09:18 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved