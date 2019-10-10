UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a plan last month to offer students free college and now the Dean of UNM’s School of Medicine wants to offer the same thing to incoming medical students.
"Our idea is offer free tuition to medical students going to UNM School of Medicine in exchange for them having to come back to the state after their training and provide medical services for citizens of the state,” said Dr. Paul Roth, dean of UNM School of Medicine.
Under the dean’s plan, students would get free tuition if they agree to spend four years in New Mexico. The cost to attend medical school at UNM is about $16,000 a year.
"And the idea is in an effort to address the physician shortage in New Mexico and there are shortages in both primary care as everyone knows, but there's also shortages of general surgeons and psychiatrists across all the subspecialties of medicine,” Dr. Roth said.
As KOB 4 previously reported, doctors across the state are either leaving the state or retiring. New Mexico has the highest percentage of physicians over the age of 60.
Roth said he plans on asking lawmakers for $6 million a year to fund the plan during next year’s legislative session. He also said that this plan would be a good investment and would have a huge economic impact on the state.
