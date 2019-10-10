UNM School of Medicine proposes free tuition plan for students

"And the idea is in an effort to address the physician shortage in New Mexico and there are shortages in both primary care as everyone knows, but there's also shortages of general surgeons and psychiatrists across all the subspecialties of medicine,” Dr. Roth said.

As KOB 4 previously reported, doctors across the state are either leaving the state or retiring. New Mexico has the highest percentage of physicians over the age of 60.

Roth said he plans on asking lawmakers for $6 million a year to fund the plan during next year’s legislative session. He also said that this plan would be a good investment and would have a huge economic impact on the state.