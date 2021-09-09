UNM sees biggest freshman class since 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As higher education returns to in-person learning, students were welcomed back to UNM with a new requirement – they must be fully vaccinated.



Students were eager to return and campus is busy, but it is obvious that things have changed.



"Some classes are big and some classes are small," freshman Erica Lopez said. "Kind of just the class."

Not only must students be fully vaccinated – or undergo weekly testing – but many students are also wearing masks.



"I was kind of nervous actually because people were against the vaccination and saying all this kind of stuff but I had family members that kind of passed away from all this going on," sophomore Mailk Begye said. "I was kind of iffy about coming back to school but now I feel safer."