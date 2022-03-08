UNM set to lift mask mandate March 19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico has announced it is lifting its indoor masking requirement Saturday, March 19, 2022.

The mask mandate will be lifted for campuses located in counties that are considered at low or medium COVID-19 community level by the CDC. As of March 8, McKinley County is still at high COVID-19 community level, so UNM-Gallup will still require masks indoors.