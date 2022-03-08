UNM set to lift mask mandate March 19

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 08, 2022 05:46 PM
Created: March 08, 2022 05:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico has announced it is lifting its indoor masking requirement Saturday, March 19, 2022.
The mask mandate will be lifted for campuses located in counties that are considered at low or medium COVID-19 community level by the CDC. As of March 8, McKinley County is still at high COVID-19 community level, so UNM-Gallup will still require masks indoors.
“Throughout the pandemic, UNM has remained aligned with current guidance provided by the CDC, the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH), local public health authorities and our own medical experts,” said UNM President Garnett Stokes in a campuswide email. “The University continues to make decisions guided by expert advice, while ensuring that members of our community have the resources they need to protect themselves and those around them.”
Starting March 19, face masks will be optional in classrooms, laboratories, studios, libraries, residence halls, dining facilities, the Student Union Building, Johnson Recreation Center, offices, and conference rooms.
However, face masks will still be required at some campus locations, including in health care and related health sciences settings and on public transportation (UNM shuttles and buses), in adherence with local and federal guidelines. Because of their close interaction with the clinical enterprise, masks will continue to be worn in the north campus HSC academic and research facilities, as well as at the HSC Rio Rancho campus.
Several important UNM COVID-19 policies will remain in place:
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company