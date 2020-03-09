UNM staff, faculty to receive 4% pay raise

"So it's already the case that many of the employees and staff at the University of New Mexico really are paid relatively low,” said James Halloway, provost and executive vice president of UNM Economic Affairs.

Officials said a lot of people will get raises including staff, faculty, TA’s and student employees.

UNM said a lot of people in those categories have gone years without raises.

"And so we think it's really important for the state of New Mexico to be able to reward the important work these faculty and staff do,” Halloway said.

"I think they're extremely important for staff and faculty,” Gregg said. “There was a period of about 10 years where no one got an increase in their base salary and so the state's doing a little better and so hopefully we're going to see a long overdue increase for people who have been working really, really hard and doing a lot more with a lot less."

The raises were part of the budget that was approved by regents, which also included a 2.6% tuition increase.

Those raises are scheduled to take effect July 2020.