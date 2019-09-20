UNM student banned from campus for reportedly having guns in dorm room

A student who works in the dorm’s mail room said there was a delay in getting police to investigate Do.

She says Do was receiving packages from a person in Russia who sells gun parts, and started receiving gun magazines before school began five weeks ago.

She said mail room staff reported that information repeatedly to supervisors, but nothing happened until they called student security and the FBI.

It's not illegal to own a gun. However, it is illegal to have a gun on UNM campus.

Police claim they investigated as soon as they were notified.

“We reacted, made contact with the student,” said Lt. Trace Peck. “Very cooperative, allowed us into his room.”

A UNM spokesperson said they will investigate the mailroom workers’ reports to supervisors.

Meanwhile, Do is not allowed on campus while the investigation continues.