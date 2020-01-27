UNM student leaders lobby for campus safety improvements

Nathan O'Neal
Created: January 27, 2020 06:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— UNM student leaders are lobbying lawmakers for campus improvements to promote student safety.
One major concern for UNM students is the campus border along Central and Girard. Students say that area of campus is more susceptible to crime.
“There are a number of safety concerns when it comes to that area,” said Adrian Schmitt, ASUNM executive director of governmental affairs. “There isn't appropriate lighting currently so students report that they feel unsafe.”
“It's a range from break-ins to car thefts as well as just unsafe environments near that corner,” said ASUNM President Adam Biederwolf.
Student leaders are planning to ask lawmakers for capital funding to redesign that corner of campus in hopes of curbing crime while improving this gateway to the university.
“We don't really want to do anything that would lose our open campus feeling,” Schmitt said.
UNM is still working on possible designs for those improvements. It is unclear what the cost of the project would be.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company