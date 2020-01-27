UNM student leaders lobby for campus safety improvements | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM student leaders lobby for campus safety improvements

Nathan O'Neal
Created: January 27, 2020 06:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— UNM student leaders are lobbying lawmakers for campus improvements to promote student safety.

One major concern for UNM students is the campus border along Central and Girard. Students say that area of campus is more susceptible to crime.

Advertisement

“There are a number of safety concerns when it comes to that area,” said Adrian Schmitt, ASUNM executive director of governmental affairs. “There isn't appropriate lighting currently so students report that they feel unsafe.”

“It's a range from break-ins to car thefts as well as just unsafe environments near that corner,” said ASUNM President Adam Biederwolf.

Student leaders are planning to ask lawmakers for capital funding to redesign that corner of campus in hopes of curbing crime while improving this gateway to the university.

“We don't really want to do anything that would lose our open campus feeling,” Schmitt said.

UNM is still working on possible designs for those improvements. It is unclear what the cost of the project would be.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Advertisement


Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors