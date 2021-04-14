UNM student named Truman Scholar

The scholarship goes to students who demonstrate outstanding leadership and want to have a career in the government or some kind of public service.

Hotz told KOB 4 she wants to go to law school and focus on human rights and social justice.

“So I definitely think that is something I want to continue to work on and make sure continued to be at the forefront of the conversations that are happening,” she said.

“So that follows my work with bringing an Asian Pacific Islander resource center to campus,” Hotz added.

When asked, Hotz, an Asian American, said it means a lot to be a woman of color receiving this award.

“I think it is really meaningful to have different individuals in these spaces and I think representation is important,” she said.

“I never thought I’d be here but hopefully we’ll be able to have more Truman Scholars in the future,” Hotz said.

Truman Scholars receive money for graduate school and access to other benefits and networking opportunities.

Ryan Roco was the last student from The University of New Mexico to receive the honor in 2014. Hotz now joins a community of 3,384 Truman Scholars named since the first awards were announced in 1977.