UNM students ask for Asian and Pacific Islander resource center after experiencing COVID-19 racism

"The current student population is growing and along with that is the percentage of Asian Americans at UNM and that just shows we should have more resource centers representing minority groups on campus,” said Helen Zhao, the vice president of the Asian American Student Association.

Zhao told KOB 4 recent acts of racism show the need for this kind of center.

"We had an incident downtown at Lobo Village in one of the residents halls where one of the UNM students were affected and I think it shows that it's even more important now that all those students on UNM campus feel supported and they have that sort of resource to talk to others and make sure they're not alone in this,” she said.

Meantime, Jacob Olaguir, a senator with the Associate Students of the University of New Mexico told KOB 4 he hopes the petition to sends a message to UNM officials.

"I feel like there's a good amount of Asian voices being heard in this petition that like to see this Asian center be implemented,” he said.

When asked about the petition, Assata Zerai, the vice president for Equity and Inclusion and Tim Gutierrez, the associate vice president with Student Services sent KOB this statement:

“While the university applauds students’ agency, we would encourage students wishing to create an Asian/Pacific Islander (API) Students Resource Center to work with student affairs units and other constituency groups to identify champions to assist them. It would be useful for student advocates to learn from the experiences of other student groups whose work seeded resource centers at UNM. The newest of such centers are the LGBTQ-Resource Center and Veterans Resource Center. Staff from Student Affairs and the Division for Equity and Inclusion would be happy to meet with student advocates to provide more information and work with them to help identify faculty and/or staff champions.”



Meantime, officials with the New Mexico Asian Family Center said they support creating a new resource center.

“We are 100 percent supportive of the push for an Asian Pacific Islander resource center at UNM,” said Huong Nguyen, the New Mexico Asian Family Center’s co-interim director.

“Personally, I think it’s overdue. I think it’s time to recognize our community is visible and has a voice.” she said.

Nguyen told KOB 4 the resource center should be a “safe, welcoming and supportive space for students from API heritage.”

Other supporters said they hope the resource center would be a place people could take their questions, academic or otherwise.

