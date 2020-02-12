UNM students critical of two-hour weather delays

School officials said student safety is their number one priority, but will only close UNM if “conditions are so severe as to endanger the University community."

"I know in the city it didn't snow a lot so for me it was whatever. I just live up the road but I think for anyone that's trapped in an area like East Mountains, I think the best course of action would be to just email a professor or see what they missed,” said student Daniel Perin.

More than 90% of undergrads live off-campus, according to UNM. That’s the case for students Sophia Aldereta and Alex Horn.

"My drive over here was pretty good but I know there’s a lot of students that live in the mountains or even Rio Rancho that had a lot more snow than I did,” Aldereta said.

Horn said his conditions were more severe.

"And I live by the mountains so I couldn't even get out of my parking lot. Luckily my professor cancelled class because she was having to deal with stuff with her kids because they were delayed as well. I think there should be accommodations around campus,” Horn said.

UNM said professors work with students on a case-by-case basis if they are absent due to weather.