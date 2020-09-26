UNM students hold protest to encourage broader conversations about BLM, racism

Organizers said they haven’t seen a big turnout until Saturday. That’s when they teamed up with the Black New Mexico Movement.

"I know for white people, we can turn a blind eye to these problems, but we need to wake up and we need to start fighting for our Black brothers and sisters,” Bevell said.

Saturday’s event lasted for over two hours and featured a lot of back-and-forth between advocates and students.

Organizers said they hope more people will join their effort in the coming weeks.

"Anybody is welcomed. It's every Saturday at 6 p.m. in front of La Posada Dining Hall at University of New Mexico,” Daghigh said. “We want them to remain peaceful and we can chant and things like that, but we want it to be a little quieter and less aggressive because I don't want to give the school any reason for us not to be able to do this again."

Saturday’s event painted a different scene compared to another protest that took place near UNM Friday night, where a car drove through a crowd of protesters on Central Avenue. No one was injured during the incident.

APD is currently investigating the incident and have not yet identified the driver of the vehicle.