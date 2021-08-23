UNM students return for first day of fall semester | KOB 4
UNM students return for first day of fall semester

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 23, 2021 02:33 PM
Created: August 23, 2021 01:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Fall semester kicked off Monday for students at University of New Mexico.

UNM students began classes today with new COVID-19 guidelines in place for the semester.

Students, faculty and staff will be required to get vaccinated by Sept. 30 or undergo weekly testing. Vaccination documents will be submitted online at www.unm.edu. Masks are also required indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

At the UNM Student Union Building, free vaccinations will be offered between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this week until Friday. 

Brianna Wilson spoke with UNM's student government president Greg Romero Monday morning:


