UNM study finds link between vaping liquid and impaired lung function

This study comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention investigates 450 cases of lung illness across the country possibly linked to vaping, including 6 cases in New Mexico.

While the cause is still a mystery, Dr. Campen has an urgent warning for users.

“Walk away from vaping as fast as you can,” he said.

This study was initially conducted with mice over the course of two years. Researchers said their next step is to move onto human subjects.