UNM study finds link between vaping liquid and impaired lung function
September 09, 2019 06:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new study from the University of New Mexico revealed the liquid used in e-cigarettes may be to blame for severe lung problems.
Dr. Matthew Campen with UNM’s Department of Pharmaceutical Science played a key role in the research that revealed a direct link to vaping liquid and impaired lung function.
“I think the big concern that it raises is that vaping liquid, the stuff that nicotine is dissolved in, is potentially toxic, potentially very harmful,” Dr. Campen said.
This study comes as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention investigates 450 cases of lung illness across the country possibly linked to vaping, including 6 cases in New Mexico.
While the cause is still a mystery, Dr. Campen has an urgent warning for users.
“Walk away from vaping as fast as you can,” he said.
This study was initially conducted with mice over the course of two years. Researchers said their next step is to move onto human subjects.
