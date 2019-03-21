UNM taking steps to address mental illness on campus
Patrick Hayes
March 21, 2019 05:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A large number of college students are struggling with mental health issues.
"Mental health officials at the University of New Mexico say they see about 1,900 students a year but still -- that only accounts for about 10 percent of campus," said Dr. Stephanie McIver, director of counseling services at UNM.
UNM students who are looking for help can go to the Student Health and Counseling office.
They can also access services online by using UNM’s new online therapy tool, which is known as TAO.
According to the American College Health Association, in 2018, 40 percent of students said they felt too depressed to function. Sixty percent said they experienced "overwhelming anxiety."
“You know, we used to say in the field that depression was the common cold in mental health but it's not. It's anxiety,” said Dr. McIver.
There is a reason for the extra stress, according to Dr. McIver.
“We think it's a combination of students having to carry more demand than ever before,” she said. “The cost of education goes up which means students are working, sometimes, multiple jobs while they're studying."
Beyond the demands of studying and paying for school, Dr. McIver said students are feeling the pressure of social media.
"They're developing status and this assumption about future success based on the social media likes and what we are now referring to being an influencer and that's a very important variable now for this new generation."
Click here for information about student counseling services
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 21, 2019 05:24 PM
Created: March 21, 2019 04:20 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved