UNM taking steps to address mental illness on campus

They can also access services online by using UNM’s new online therapy tool, which is known as TAO.

According to the American College Health Association, in 2018, 40 percent of students said they felt too depressed to function. Sixty percent said they experienced "overwhelming anxiety."

“You know, we used to say in the field that depression was the common cold in mental health but it's not. It's anxiety,” said Dr. McIver.

There is a reason for the extra stress, according to Dr. McIver.

“We think it's a combination of students having to carry more demand than ever before,” she said. “The cost of education goes up which means students are working, sometimes, multiple jobs while they're studying."

Beyond the demands of studying and paying for school, Dr. McIver said students are feeling the pressure of social media.

"They're developing status and this assumption about future success based on the social media likes and what we are now referring to being an influencer and that's a very important variable now for this new generation."

