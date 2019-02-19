Staring this fall, UNM to allow pets in certain dorms | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Staring this fall, UNM to allow pets in certain dorms

Kassi Nelson
February 19, 2019 11:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico announced that starting this fall, students will be able to have their pets as their college roommates.

Advertisement

The pilot program is limited to the Santa Clara dorms and one of the Student Residence Center buildings that offers apartment-style living on campus. 

University officials say it aims to teach students life skills beyond the classroom. 

There are some limitations - a dog must weigh less than 40 pounds, be spayed or neutered, and housebroken. Certain breeds aren't allowed.

There's also a fee of $150 for most animals, $75 for smaller mammals and reptiles. 

Learn more about the Pet Permitted initiative, limitations, and how to apply

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: February 19, 2019 11:25 PM
Created: February 19, 2019 09:23 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
Man shot in road rage incident, police searching for suspect
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
WB I-40 reopened after fatal crash over the Rio Grande
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
Albuquerque family killed in crash in Mexico
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
More than 100 crashes reported on Albuquerque's slick roads
Advertisement




Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Snowstorm moves out of New Mexico, leaves behind freezing temperatures
Snowstorm moves out of New Mexico, leaves behind freezing temperatures
APD investigating shooting at Super 8 hotel
APD investigating shooting at Super 8 hotel
New Mexico House considers same-day voter registration
New Mexico House considers same-day voter registration
Staring this fall, UNM to allow pets in certain dorms
Staring this fall, UNM to allow pets in certain dorms