Staring this fall, UNM to allow pets in certain dorms
Kassi Nelson
February 19, 2019 11:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico announced that starting this fall, students will be able to have their pets as their college roommates.
The pilot program is limited to the Santa Clara dorms and one of the Student Residence Center buildings that offers apartment-style living on campus.
University officials say it aims to teach students life skills beyond the classroom.
There are some limitations - a dog must weigh less than 40 pounds, be spayed or neutered, and housebroken. Certain breeds aren't allowed.
There's also a fee of $150 for most animals, $75 for smaller mammals and reptiles.
Learn more about the Pet Permitted initiative, limitations, and how to apply
Credits
Updated: February 19, 2019 11:25 PM
Created: February 19, 2019 09:23 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved