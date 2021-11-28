UNM to appeal allowing grad student workers to unionize

Graduate students filed an appeal. Both sides made arguments in front of the board. In August, the board sided with the student workers. Earlier this month, the board called for graduate student workers to do a “card check” and see if a majority wanted to unionize.

UNM graduate student Ramona Malczynski, chair of the graduate student workers coordinating committee, said she wasn’t surprised by the appeal.

Their action was just “wasting taxpayer money on a lawyer,” Malczynski said.

Blair says the notice of appeal is not meant to reflect negatively on the value of graduate student employees.