UNM to host virtual celebration for graduates in May

"To say that a virtual celebration is an imperfect solution would be an enormous understatement—and believe me, I’m as upset as you are that we won’t be celebrating your new degree in person, in a crowded Dreamstyle Arena (Pit) filled with family and friends. Commencement is a life experience, a genuine rite of passage—and as such, it truly cannot be experienced virtually. There were many of you who proposed holding the celebration in-person in August—a suggestion we took very seriously. Unfortunately, we have no way of knowing what our situation will be at that time, and whether it would be safe or advisable to plan for such a large event. Your health and safety—and the health and safety of those who have loved and supported you on your journey—will always be our first and most important priority, and it would be devastating to put anyone’s health at such risk."

Officials say more details about the celebration will be released later this week. The virtual event will not replace an in-person ceremony that will happen sometime in the future.