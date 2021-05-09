UNM to livestream in-person spring commencement with graduates, no guests

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 09, 2021 04:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico will host an in-person commencement ceremony for graduating students next Saturday.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no guests will be allowed to attend the ceremony in-person. Instead, UNM will livestream the event across multiple platforms.
The ceremony will be held at University Stadium at 9 a.m.
For more information about spring commencement, click here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company