UNM to livestream in-person spring commencement with graduates, no guests

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 09, 2021 04:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico will host an in-person commencement ceremony for graduating students next Saturday.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no guests will be allowed to attend the ceremony in-person. Instead, UNM will livestream the event across multiple platforms.

The ceremony will be held at University Stadium at 9 a.m.

For more information about spring commencement, click here.


