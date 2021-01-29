UNM to pause COVID-19 vaccinations at The Pit due to vaccine shortage

The intial daily goal for The Pit was about 3,000 vaccinations a day. Sanchez said they've been hovering around 1,600 a day.

"I would really encourage people to think about this a little more like a marathon than a sprint," she said. "So in that marathon setting, we know we could physically get 3,000 people through, and we just weren't quite there yet, and that's OK."

The daily doses will depend on how much supply they have. Sanchez said they will resume mass vaccinations when they have enough doses — so at least 1,600 a day. He hopes there won't be too much of a delay.

"I think that it's a little bit hard to say at this point," Sanchez said. "What we're saying right now is that we're pausing with the anticipation that we are going to resume, but you know, things change daily as we've all seen with COVID, so we are anticipating that we will start back up the week after."