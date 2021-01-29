UNM to pause COVID-19 vaccinations at The Pit due to vaccine shortage

Brittany Costello
Updated: January 29, 2021 05:38 PM
Created: January 29, 2021 01:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pit was turned into a mass vaccination site just over a week ago, but the University of New Mexico will be pausing COVID-19 vaccinations next week due to a reported shortage in vaccine doses.
Every state in the country is waiting for more shipments.
Alex Sanchez, a public information officer for UNM Health, said they have administered 28,000 vaccines between The Pit and other UNMH sites, as of Wednesday
"I really want to stress The Pit will be a vaccination clinic in the future," Sanchez said. "We're just pausing for next week to ensure that we have enough vaccines to be able to give those booster shots to people who have already received their first shot."
The intial daily goal for The Pit was about 3,000 vaccinations a day. Sanchez said they've been hovering around 1,600 a day.
"I would really encourage people to think about this a little more like a marathon than a sprint," she said. "So in that marathon setting, we know we could physically get 3,000 people through, and we just weren't quite there yet, and that's OK."
The daily doses will depend on how much supply they have. Sanchez said they will resume mass vaccinations when they have enough doses — so at least 1,600 a day. He hopes there won't be too much of a delay.
"I think that it's a little bit hard to say at this point," Sanchez said. "What we're saying right now is that we're pausing with the anticipation that we are going to resume, but you know, things change daily as we've all seen with COVID, so we are anticipating that we will start back up the week after."
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company