UNM to take part in national studies on 'long COVID'

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Since the pandemic began, New Mexico has reported a total of 271,898 COVID-19 cases. While many have recovered, doctors say some patients aren't back to full health even several weeks after their diagnosis.

"They may be confused, there's the comment of 'brain fog,' where they can't find words," said Dr. Michelle Harkins, the division chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at UNM. "They may be short of breath for months later, they may have a tingling sensation in their body."