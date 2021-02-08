UNM upgrades emergency phones with 5G technology to improve safety

However, UNM has maintained the blue phone technology and has been working with Verizon over the past year to upgrade several of the phones.

UNM IT Voice Associate Director Mark Reynolds said the new cellular infrastructure is aimed at eliminated dead zones on campus while improving connectivity. The result: a safer campus.

"If you were to dial 911, the chances of them triangulating your exact position for GPS is a lot more accurate so that Albuquerque Police can work with UNM police can find you a lot quicker and more accurately," said Reynolds.

Reynolds said if cell phones aren't an option, the analog blue phones can still serve as a helpful backup system.

"Say you're in a situation where you had an emergency and you drop your cell phone or your cell phone battery died and you need help you can still go to that cod blue push the button and that is a direct connection to the university police," said Reynolds.