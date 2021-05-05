UNM weighs COVID-19 vaccination mandate to return to campus | KOB 4

UNM weighs COVID-19 vaccination mandate to return to campus

The Associated Press
Updated: May 05, 2021 10:28 AM
Created: May 05, 2021 10:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico may require students and staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19 to return to campus in the fall.

The university on Monday posted a proposed vaccine requirement along with a statement on its plans to return to in-person instruction and regular campus activities.

The university is seeking comment on the proposed requirement.

The proposal says the requirement would apply to students and staff “unless they have been granted a reasonable accommodation."

A New Mexico State University spokesman said NMSU officials encourage employees and staff to to get the vaccine but haven’t decided to impose a requirement.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

