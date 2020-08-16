UNM welcomes new Lobos with online ceremony

KOB 4 caught up with some incoming freshmen to ask how they're feeling about returning during the pandemic.

"New Mexico has been really good with that and so is the school. A lot of the in-person classes are like 'Hey, we're only going to have this many people and make sure you're social distanced,' so I'm not too worried about it," said Jordan Foster, a freshman.

"All of my classes are online so I'm not worried about that, and we only have one person per room per dorm, so I'm not too worried about that either. It's just like the common areas," said Melina Hughs, a freshman.

Both Foster and Hughs are also student athletes, and they said their biggest concern is over how and when sports will resume.