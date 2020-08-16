UNM welcomes new Lobos with online ceremony

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The pandemic is creating extra challenges for UNM students, staff and faculty as they head back to campus.
This semester, Lobo freshmen were welcomed to the pack with a virtual Facebook Live ceremony Sunday afternoon.
While many students will take advantage of distanced learning, the university has gone through the process of re-opening specific facilities.
According to UNM's website, some buildings will be entirely open while others will only have a few classrooms open.
KOB 4 caught up with some incoming freshmen to ask how they're feeling about returning during the pandemic.
"New Mexico has been really good with that and so is the school. A lot of the in-person classes are like 'Hey, we're only going to have this many people and make sure you're social distanced,' so I'm not too worried about it," said Jordan Foster, a freshman.
"All of my classes are online so I'm not worried about that, and we only have one person per room per dorm, so I'm not too worried about that either. It's just like the common areas," said Melina Hughs, a freshman.
Both Foster and Hughs are also student athletes, and they said their biggest concern is over how and when sports will resume.
