UNM will require medical-grade masks for students, staff

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 13, 2022 05:47 PM
Created: January 13, 2022 05:45 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Effective Jan. 18, the University of New Mexico will require that medical or health grade masks be worn on campus.
University officials said students, staff and faculty should wear three-ply or better medical/health procedure masks (ASTM Type 1, 2 or 3 or better).
“Given the significant rise in cases and the apparent increased contagiousness of the omicron variant, we’re following the latest advice from scientific experts and asking to upgrade to a more protective type of mask,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a campus-wide message. “We are continuing to take a data-driven, evidence-based approach to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our campuses and across our community.”
Cloth masks may be worn on top of the required medical or health grade masks, but cloth masks cannot be worn alone.
The university will be providing masks in a variety of locations, like Mitchell, Dane Smith and Woodward Halls, and the Collaborative Teaching and Learning Building. The Johnson Recreation Center and Student Union Building will also have masks available.
