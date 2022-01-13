UNM will require medical-grade masks for students, staff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Effective Jan. 18, the University of New Mexico will require that medical or health grade masks be worn on campus.



University officials said students, staff and faculty should wear three-ply or better medical/health procedure masks (ASTM Type 1, 2 or 3 or better).

“Given the significant rise in cases and the apparent increased contagiousness of the omicron variant, we’re following the latest advice from scientific experts and asking to upgrade to a more protective type of mask,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a campus-wide message. “We are continuing to take a data-driven, evidence-based approach to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our campuses and across our community.”