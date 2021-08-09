UNMH announces changes to visitor policy

All visitors must be screened for symptoms at the first point of contact

Visitors may be asked to not wait in the waiting rooms

Visitors should wait in their cars if they are unable to be in a patient's room

If a visitor is in the patient's room, they must stay in the patient's room while visiting

The hospital will also only allow one visitor a day. Visiting hours are between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. and visitors must be age 14 or older.

McKee stated that there are "some exceptions for end-of-life care, labor and delivery and pediatric patients".

Labor and delivery patients may have two significant others present in the room during labor. Maternity patients may also have one significant other in the room with them 24/7.

Pediatrics patients are allowed to have their parents and guardians in their room. Parents and guardians can also visit their child 24/7.

In the ICU and ICNs 3 and 4, only one parent or guardian is allowed at their bedside.

End-of-life care patients may have two groups of three visitors, one after the other, which will be arranged by the nurse supervisor or the unit director.

Masks must also be worn in all common areas, such as hallways, bathrooms and waiting rooms. The guidelines are in place until further notice. Hospital officials will give updates as needed.