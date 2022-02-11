UNMH offering Hero Wagons for hospitalized children's use

Before, patients would use a standard wagon.

"Our team started to notice they're kind of jury-rigging an IV pole to the back of the wagon and it looks a little bit cumbersome," Pasin remarked. "The wagons were kind of big and bulky and not easy for the hospitals to store."

They decided to create the new "Hero Wagon" with features that make moving around the hospital a little easier, including an area to attach an IV pole and material that's easier to disinfect. UNM Hospital is one of the hundreds of hospitals that uses them.

"We know that every day right now, there's some kids somewhere in America that is in one of these wagons battling some sort of illness or injury and we're bringing a little bit of joy and happiness to that kid in that family," Garone said.

Thanks to donations and community partners, they hope to bring more special moments to kids who really need it.

"We're all about transforming moments in that journey," Garone said.

If you would like to learn more about the Starlight Foundation or donate a wagon to a hospital in your area, visit their website.