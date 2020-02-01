UNMH officials to ask lawmakers to fund medical school scholarship and outpatient programs

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— UNM Hospital officials plan to ask legislators for money that would fund a scholarship that would make medical school free and for funding to help treat teenagers who struggle with substance abuse.
If the money for the $6 million New Mexico Health Equity Scholarship is approved, medical students would have their schooling paid for if they agree to stay in New Mexico for four years after graduating.
"Our idea is offer free tuition to medical students going to UNM School of Medicine in exchange for them having to come back to the state after their training and provide medical services for citizens of the state,” said Dr. Paul Roth, dean of UNM School of Medicine.
The proposed scholarship is to help address the state’s shortage in physicians.
UNMH officials will also ask for another $1.75 million from state lawmakers to fund intensive outpatient programs like one for helping teens with substance abuse problems.
Doctors said without more funding, patients would be sent to get treatment out of state.
"And of course number one, that’s not ideal for the patient because the patient is going to be away from the family. And number two, also important—the costs. It is costly. So this is a very much needed hospital services,” said Dr. Maurico Tohen, chair of UNM’s Department of Psychiatry.
Lawmakers will discuss the medical school scholarship Monday. The substance abuse treatment program will be addressed during state budget meetings.
