UNMH officials to ask lawmakers to fund medical school scholarship and outpatient programs

UNMH officials will also ask for another $1.75 million from state lawmakers to fund intensive outpatient programs like one for helping teens with substance abuse problems.

Doctors said without more funding, patients would be sent to get treatment out of state.

"And of course number one, that’s not ideal for the patient because the patient is going to be away from the family. And number two, also important—the costs. It is costly. So this is a very much needed hospital services,” said Dr. Maurico Tohen, chair of UNM’s Department of Psychiatry.

Lawmakers will discuss the medical school scholarship Monday. The substance abuse treatment program will be addressed during state budget meetings.