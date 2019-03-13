UNMH prepared for surge of migrants needing medical care

"We are also looking for medical professionals who are interested in helping out," Keller said.

Pitcher says they're prepared for a rush, including those who come to the emergency room or pediatrics.

"We would expect to see some cases of flu, people with bad colds, people with common medical illnesses that may be exacerbated or may be in need of some sort of acute treatment like asthma, diabetes," he said.

Pitcher says the hospital often runs near capacity, but there are emergency plans on standby.

"We should be able to handle even the worst-case scenario surge of patient needs, even if we have to implement one of our surge plans to get that done," he said.

Currently, UNMH has a list of more than 20 physicians who are willing to volunteer wherever they are needed this weekend.