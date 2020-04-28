UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19

With no students on campus right now, UNM administrators turns a student dormitory into a place where health care workers can spend the night or temporarily stay away from their homes.

“There has been a lot of gratitude and appreciation for us to go out and turn these places into something they can use,” Gallegos said.

UNM Hospital also has designated showers both inside the hospital and at the dorms that health care workers can use to scrub away any gems they may have collected while at work.

“I think it's something we have to do for them, so that they feel like they are supported and, in essence, we have their backs,” Gallegos said.