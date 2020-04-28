UNMH takes steps to prevent health care workers from getting COVID-19

Chris Ramirez
Created: April 28, 2020 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Hospital, quite frankly, isn’t the same. With no visitors, it’s actually quite empty. The COVID-19 ICUs have created needs that no other disease has demanded.
“These folks are doing incredible difficult work and incredibly stressful work. Anything we can do to relieve that anxiety of taking things home with them that they don't want to take home, I think that's something we have to step up and do for them,” said Flo Gallegos, UNMH Senior Director of Operations.
Gallegos said when health care workers were afraid they may possibly take the virus home with them, his team jumped into action. Now, nobody has to take their scrubs home. Clothing worn under PPE is laundered in-house.
“They put it into a collection area and they take those and our contracted launderer will pick them up, launder them, fold them, nice and clean,” Gallegos said.
With no students on campus right now, UNM administrators turns a student dormitory into a place where health care workers can spend the night or temporarily stay away from their homes.
“There has been a lot of gratitude and appreciation for us to go out and turn these places into something they can use,” Gallegos said.
UNM Hospital also has designated showers both inside the hospital and at the dorms that health care workers can use to scrub away any gems they may have collected while at work.
“I think it's something we have to do for them, so that they feel like they are supported and, in essence, we have their backs,” Gallegos said.
