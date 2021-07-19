UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway

UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 19, 2021 10:23 PM
Created: July 19, 2021 10:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory for 13-year-old Xavrein Trotter. 

Trotter reportedly ran away from UNM's Children Psychiatric Hospital Saturday.

He was last seen traveling on foot, wearing blue hospital scrubs with a black "Nightmare Before Christmas" hoodie, and black Nike shoes.

Trotter's destination and direction is unknown.  

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Xavrein Trotter, please call UNMPD at (505)-277-2241 or call 911.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway
UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 378 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 378 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
Vax 2 the Max: Third round of prospective winners are from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Roswell and Las Cruces
Vax 2 the Max: Third round of prospective winners are from Santa Fe, Albuquerque, Roswell and Las Cruces
Pay it 4ward: El Pinto waiter recognized for saving woman's life
Pay it 4ward: El Pinto waiter recognized for saving woman's life
APD: Man 'not expected to survive' after being found on Central with head trauma
APD: Man 'not expected to survive' after being found on Central with head trauma