UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway

Jamesha Begay
Updated: July 19, 2021 10:23 PM
Created: July 19, 2021 10:03 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The University of New Mexico Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Runaway Advisory for 13-year-old Xavrein Trotter.
Trotter reportedly ran away from UNM's Children Psychiatric Hospital Saturday.
He was last seen traveling on foot, wearing blue hospital scrubs with a black "Nightmare Before Christmas" hoodie, and black Nike shoes.
Trotter's destination and direction is unknown.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Xavrein Trotter, please call UNMPD at (505)-277-2241 or call 911.
MISSING ENDANGERED RUNAWAY– Albuquerque–Xavrein Trotter, 13, 5’8”,140 lbs., long curly black hair on top, short black hair on the sides, brown eyes. Wearing blue hospital scrubs with a black hoodie that reads “Nightmare before Christmas”-black Nike shoeshttps://t.co/M9Wu1HrWlk pic.twitter.com/W2Kv6mLQU2— NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 20, 2021
