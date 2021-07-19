UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Xavrein Trotter, please call UNMPD at (505)-277-2241 or call 911.

MISSING ENDANGERED RUNAWAY– Albuquerque–Xavrein Trotter, 13, 5’8”,140 lbs., long curly black hair on top, short black hair on the sides, brown eyes. Wearing blue hospital scrubs with a black hoodie that reads “Nightmare before Christmas”-black Nike shoeshttps://t.co/M9Wu1HrWlk pic.twitter.com/W2Kv6mLQU2 — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 20, 2021