UNM's temporary budget includes 2.6% increase in tuition | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

UNM's temporary budget includes 2.6% increase in tuition

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 12, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: May 12, 2020 03:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM regents passed next year's spending plan, but they warned the plan is only temporary.

The university expects to lose more than $100 million because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Advertisement

The budget that passed Tuesday will serve as a placeholder until lawmakers meet for a special legislative session.

Garnett Stokes, UNM president, said the pandemic and low oil prices could mean less money and more cuts.

"This just tells us what we realize -- tough times ahead, lots of decisions we'll have to make," she said.

The budget passed Tuesday includes a 4% percent raise for employees, 2.6% increase in tuition and take into account a 6% drop in enrollment.

However, officials said the raises could go away.

"We're looking at reductions that include the elimination of the compensation increase, additional reductions up to 15%," said Teresa Costantindis, senior vice president of Finance and Administration at UNM.

University officials said they are looking at ways to absorb a 15% cut in state funding, and they've already launched some cost-saving measures with a hiring freeze and less catering.

The governor anticipates holding a special session in June. UNM will go back to the budget drawing board after the state passes its budget.


 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to hold press conference on COVID-19 efforts Wednesday
NMDOH opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers
NMDOH opens COVID-19 testing to all New Mexico workers
Body of missing woman found in SUV in New Mexico reservoir
Body of missing woman found in SUV in New Mexico reservoir
Psychiatrist discusses why some people may choose not to wear masks
Psychiatrist discusses why some people may choose not to wear masks
Cases rise to 3,204 on Navajo Nation, 102 total reported deaths
Cases rise to 3,204 on Navajo Nation, 102 total reported deaths
Advertisement


Republican awaiting response from AG Barr about concerns over governor's public health order
Republican awaiting response from AG Barr about concerns over governor's public health order
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases
New Mexico reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 143 additional cases
Ruidoso taking steps to protect residents, visitors
Ruidoso taking steps to protect residents, visitors
UNM's temporary budget includes 2.6% increase in tuition
UNM's temporary budget includes 2.6% increase in tuition
Committee calls for judges to have more say in requests for pretrial detention hearings
Committee calls for judges to have more say in requests for pretrial detention hearings