UNM's temporary budget includes 2.6% increase in tuition

"This just tells us what we realize -- tough times ahead, lots of decisions we'll have to make," she said.

The budget passed Tuesday includes a 4% percent raise for employees, 2.6% increase in tuition and take into account a 6% drop in enrollment.

However, officials said the raises could go away.

"We're looking at reductions that include the elimination of the compensation increase, additional reductions up to 15%," said Teresa Costantindis, senior vice president of Finance and Administration at UNM.

University officials said they are looking at ways to absorb a 15% cut in state funding, and they've already launched some cost-saving measures with a hiring freeze and less catering.

The governor anticipates holding a special session in June. UNM will go back to the budget drawing board after the state passes its budget.



