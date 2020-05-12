UNM's temporary budget includes 2.6% increase in tuition

Patrick Hayes
Updated: May 12, 2020 05:16 PM
Created: May 12, 2020 03:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UNM regents passed next year's spending plan, but they warned the plan is only temporary.
The university expects to lose more than $100 million because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The budget that passed Tuesday will serve as a placeholder until lawmakers meet for a special legislative session.
Garnett Stokes, UNM president, said the pandemic and low oil prices could mean less money and more cuts.
"This just tells us what we realize -- tough times ahead, lots of decisions we'll have to make," she said.
The budget passed Tuesday includes a 4% percent raise for employees, 2.6% increase in tuition and take into account a 6% drop in enrollment.
However, officials said the raises could go away.
"We're looking at reductions that include the elimination of the compensation increase, additional reductions up to 15%," said Teresa Costantindis, senior vice president of Finance and Administration at UNM.
University officials said they are looking at ways to absorb a 15% cut in state funding, and they've already launched some cost-saving measures with a hiring freeze and less catering.
The governor anticipates holding a special session in June. UNM will go back to the budget drawing board after the state passes its budget.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company