'Unprecedented' number of absentee ballots causes vote count delays in New Mexico

Updated: June 03, 2020 12:04 PM
Created: June 03, 2020 10:51 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few counties in New Mexico are facing vote count delays due to the unprecedented number of voters who sent in absentee ballots for the 2020 primary election.
Results will be delayed for Bernalillo County, Doña Ana County, McKinley County, Santa Fe County, Taos County and Valencia County. The New Mexico Secretary of State's office is still working out how many votes are pending. They say an update will be provided Wednesday.
“I’m so proud of the incredible work that’s been put in by New Mexico’s election administrators and poll workers for yesterday's historic and unprecedented primary election that saw higher overall voter turnout than any primary election in recent memory,” said New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver. “My office has been working in conjunction with the state’s County Clerks, election vendors, and the US Postal Service since before the first cases of COVID-19 hit New Mexico in preparation for today’s election and it’s clear the hard work paid off."
Toulouse Oliver said over 247,000 people voted absentee in New Mexico.
