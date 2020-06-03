'Unprecedented' number of absentee ballots causes vote count delays in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A few counties in New Mexico are facing vote count delays due to the unprecedented number of voters who sent in absentee ballots for the 2020 primary election.

Results will be delayed for Bernalillo County, Doña Ana County, McKinley County, Santa Fe County, Taos County and Valencia County. The New Mexico Secretary of State's office is still working out how many votes are pending. They say an update will be provided Wednesday.