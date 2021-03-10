Unsalaried New Mexico lawmakers may ask voters for paycheck

A senator is promoting marijuana legalization while providing legal representation to recreational cannabis businesses, and five senators received pandemic recovery grants under a program approved by lawmakers in December.

Advocates for legislative salaries also say the change would encourage a more diverse pool of candidates that might include more working parents and fewer retirees. Opponents say it would forever change the frontier character of New Mexico’s part-time Legislature that convenes for as few as 30 days a year.

Previous efforts to give the Legislature professional status have stalled in the state Senate.

The House-approved initiative would create an oversight commission to set the salaries of lawmakers, statewide elected officials, district judges and governor-appointed members of the state utilities commission.

Lawmakers receive a daily stipend of about $160 when the Legislature is in session, along with some mileage reimbursements for travel to Santa Fe and remote committee hearings.