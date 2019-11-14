Unsealed court documents reveal two separate murders may be connected | KOB 4
Unsealed court documents reveal two separate murders may be connected

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: November 14, 2019 05:42 PM
Created: November 14, 2019 05:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—New court documents reveal two murders that happened in different parts of the city in July may be connected.

Suspects Gisell "Lexi" Estrada, 17, and Jassiah Montoya, 15, appeared in court Thursday in connection to the deadly summer day.

The two murders took place July 10.

According to the criminal complaint, Estrada drove victim Calvin Kelley to a place where she, Montoya and Adam Cazares planned to rob him. After Kelly tried to escape, Cazares shot him in the back and killed him.

The second murder that day took place at Sun Village Apartments where Devon Bartlett was found shot to death.

Prosecutors filed for pretrial detention for Montoya, who will stay locked up until then.

A judge ruled to release Estrada on her own recognizance.

Law enforcement officials have a warrant out for Cazares' arrest, but he is currently being held for a kidnapping charge related to another case.

No one has been arrested for the killing of Devon Bartlett, but court documents show police may have a suspect.


