Unsealed court documents reveal two separate murders may be connected

The second murder that day took place at Sun Village Apartments where Devon Bartlett was found shot to death.

Prosecutors filed for pretrial detention for Montoya, who will stay locked up until then.

A judge ruled to release Estrada on her own recognizance.

Law enforcement officials have a warrant out for Cazares' arrest, but he is currently being held for a kidnapping charge related to another case.

No one has been arrested for the killing of Devon Bartlett, but court documents show police may have a suspect.