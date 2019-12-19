Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active | KOB 4
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active

Patrick Hayes
Updated: December 19, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: December 19, 2019 10:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department has its hands full.

In a list obtained by KOB, officials said 40 of the 77 homicides committed in 2019 remain unsolved.

"We deserve answers,” said Shannette Lee, the sister of James Tilla.

Tilla was killed on July 22. However, no one was arrested or charged with his murder.

“This isn't our job to solve crimes. But our detectives that are there to do that for us -- there needs to be more updates,” she added.

Kee told KOB the holidays were a special time for her and her brother.

But now she wants justice for James.

“He was loved and he is missed. And he didn't deserve to be taken out of this world this way and his James Tella," she said. "Please, you can remain anonymous. That's what I would tell them."
 


