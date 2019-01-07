Update: Desert Hills and CYFD enter new agreement | KOB 4
Update: Desert Hills and CYFD enter new agreement

Megan Abundis
January 07, 2019 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Following the controversial cease and desist order, Desert Hills and the state entered into a new agreement Jan. 3.

The agreement between the two agencies is for a second temporary certification that would last through April 1.

Desert Hills will be providing information about their compliance changes regarding health and safety.

The organization will be evaluated by CYFD in regards to that compliance effort. 

If Desert Hills is compliant with CYFD, the state will continue to work with them. If they do not meet compliance standards then there will be a revocation and termination within a 90-day transition plan period.

Megan Abundis


Created: January 07, 2019 05:29 PM

Update: Desert Hills and CYFD enter new agreement
