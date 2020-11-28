UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque found safe | KOB 4

UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl believed to be in Albuquerque found safe

Justine Lopez
Created: November 28, 2020 11:04 AM

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Service said Alexandra Clardy has been found and is safe. 

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The FBI believes a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Fayetteville, Arkansas could be in Albuquerque.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Alexandra Cardy has been missing since Nov. 6. Investigators say she got off a bus in downtown Albuquerque on Nov. 10. 

Anyone with information on Alexandra's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).


