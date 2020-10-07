Uptick of COVID cases reported at MDC

"Relatively speaking, we've kept our numbers low compared to other facilities," said Julia Rivera, spokesperson for the jail. "And our policies seems to be working so far. It's just a matter of ensuring to we keep those positive cases concentrated in one area and not commingling them."

The ACLU would like to see lower jail populations during the pandemic.

"One of the most important things here is for police, the county and the city, to agree not to arrest people for things like technical parole violations or misdemeanors where a citation could be issued and an arrest is not required," said ACLU attorney Lalita Moskowitz. "That is continuing to bring more people from the community into the jail. It puts everybody at risk."

They also want to see the jail self-report case numbers to the public, like state prisons.

The spike in jail cases are part of Bernalillo County’s case count which has been on the rise recently.

Jail officials said they've also had some employees test positive for the disease, but they have not had any issues with maintaining apporpriate staffing levels.