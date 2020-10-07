Uptick of COVID cases reported at MDC | KOB 4
Uptick of COVID cases reported at MDC

Patrick Hayes
Updated: October 07, 2020 06:10 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 03:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Jail officials said there have been 170 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, but 100 of the cases were reported in October.

Jail officials said most of the cases have been concentrated to the intake pods. 

Despite the surge in cases, officials believe they are doing better than other facilities in containing the spread of the virus.

"Relatively speaking, we've kept our numbers low compared to other facilities," said Julia Rivera, spokesperson for the jail. "And our policies seems to be working so far. It's just a matter of ensuring to we keep those positive cases concentrated in one area and not commingling them."

The ACLU would like to see lower jail populations during the pandemic. 

"One of the most important things here is for police, the county and the city, to agree not to arrest people for things like technical parole violations or misdemeanors where a citation could be issued and an arrest is not required," said ACLU attorney Lalita Moskowitz. "That is continuing to bring more people from the community into the jail. It puts everybody at risk."

They also want to see the jail self-report case numbers to the public, like state prisons.

The spike in jail cases are part of Bernalillo County’s case count which has been on the rise recently.

Jail officials said they've also had some employees test positive for the disease, but they have not had any issues with maintaining apporpriate staffing levels.


